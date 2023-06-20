Dressingz Raises EUR300,000 In First Two Weeks Since Campaign Launch On Crowdfunding Platform Rōnin



Romanian startup Dressingz, which launched an online platform that allows users to sell the clothes, footwear and accessories they no longer wear, has raised EUR300,000 financing in the first two weeks since the launch of the campaign on crowdfunding platform Rōnin, according to representatives (...)