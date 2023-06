GSP Offshore Expects Almost 30% Growth In Revenue in 2023

GSP Offshore Expects Almost 30% Growth In Revenue in 2023. GSP Offshore, a company controlled by businessman Gabriel Comanescu, ended last year with RON697 million revenue, down by about 12% compared with 2021, and RON16.4 million net profit, according to the data it supplied and was published in the latest edition of Romania's business yearbook ‘Cei (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]