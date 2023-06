Garanti BBVA Romania Ends 2022 With RON191M Net Profit, Up 34% YoY; Revenue Of RON550M, Up 20% YoY

Garanti BBVA Romania Ends 2022 With RON191M Net Profit, Up 34% YoY; Revenue Of RON550M, Up 20% YoY. Garanti BBVA, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, recorded a net profit of RON191 million in 2022, up 34.3% year-over-year, and net revenue of RON550 million, 20.1% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]