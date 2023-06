GFR Posts More Than RON1B Revenue In 2022

GFR Posts More Than RON1B Revenue In 2022. Grup Feroviar Roman, the most important company of the Grampet group, remains the leader of the rail freight transport market, with more than RON1 billion revenue in 2022, compared with RON771 million in 2021, public data from the Finance Ministry website (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]