Sales of eMAG marketplace retailers choosing to expand in Bulgaria and Hungary rose by 40%

Sales of eMAG marketplace retailers choosing to expand in Bulgaria and Hungary rose by 40%. The turnover of retailers active on the eMAG marketplace that opted to expand to Hungary and Bulgaria, based on the cross-border facility provided by the marketplace, increased by 40% compared to the sales generated by the local market, according to eMAG. The Romanian online retailer will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]