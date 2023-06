Catalyst Romania pours EUR 2 mln into gym, well-being aggregator app

Catalyst Romania Fund II, one of the most important venture capital funds in South-Eastern Europe, invested EUR 2 million in the ESX application – a fitness, sports and well-being aggregation platform which offers a subscription with unlimited access to approximately 500 sports centres and (...)