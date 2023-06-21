Senior Software Revenue Up 27% To RON47M In 2022Local company Senior Software, which specializes in development and integration of IT systems for business management, recorded RON47 million revenue in 2022, an increase of 27% year on year and more than RON7.2 million net profit, 70% higher than in (...)
Ioan Bindea Appointed CEO Of Roca Industry For A Three-Year TermRoca Industry Holding (ROC1.RO), which owns stake in several do-it-yourself (DIY) and building material companies, announced on Wednesday (June 21) in a stock market report that its Board of Directors decided on June 20 to appoint Ioan-Adrian Bindea, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the (...)
Bittnet Raises RON5M Via Corporate Bond IssueIT group Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) notified the capital market about the successful completion of the BNET27A corporate bond offering and the setting of the offer price at the nominal value of RON100/bond. Therefore, Bittnet raised RON5 million in this financing round, a report to the Bucharest (...)
SIF Muntenia Changes Name To Bedrock Investment GroupSIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) has informed the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its shareholders' decision to approve the change of the company's name from Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia SA to Bedrock Investment Group SA.