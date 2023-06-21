Banca Transilvania Leases 10,000 Sqms of Office Space in Globalworth’s Green Court Project

Banca Transilvania Leases 10,000 Sqms of Office Space in Globalworth’s Green Court Project. Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest bank, has signed with Globalworth, leader of Romania’s office market and the most important investor in office buildings of ECE, a leasing contract for a 10,000-sqm office space in Green Court project located in Bucharest’s Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]