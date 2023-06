Perla Harghitei Aims for over RON148M Turnover in 2023, Up 18% from 2022

Perla Harghitei SA, a major natural mineral water bottler locally, plans to reach turnover worth above RON148 million (over EUR30 million) this year, budgeting an over 18% increase against 2022.