June 21, 2023

Andrzej Wronski appointed to lead P3’s business in Romania as managing director
Andrzej Wronski, Group Head of Asset Management for P3 Logistic Parks, will be taking over the role of Managing Director for P3 Romania starting July 1, the company announced. He replaces Sinziana Pardhan, who decided to step down after six years of running P3 operations in the country. P3 is (...)

Senior Software Revenue Up 27% To RON47M In 2022 Local company Senior Software, which specializes in development and integration of IT systems for business management, recorded RON47 million revenue in 2022, an increase of 27% year on year and more than RON7.2 million net profit, 70% higher than in (...)

Ioan Bindea Appointed CEO Of Roca Industry For A Three-Year Term Roca Industry Holding (ROC1.RO), which owns stake in several do-it-yourself (DIY) and building material companies, announced on Wednesday (June 21) in a stock market report that its Board of Directors decided on June 20 to appoint Ioan-Adrian Bindea, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the (...)

Bittnet Raises RON5M Via Corporate Bond Issue IT group Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) notified the capital market about the successful completion of the BNET27A corporate bond offering and the setting of the offer price at the nominal value of RON100/bond. Therefore, Bittnet raised RON5 million in this financing round, a report to the Bucharest (...)

SIF Muntenia Changes Name To Bedrock Investment Group SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) has informed the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its shareholders' decision to approve the change of the company's name from Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia SA to Bedrock Investment Group SA.

Mihai Draghici Takes Over As Partner Of EY Romania In Consulting Department Mihai Draghici will be taking over the position of Partner of EY Romania in the Consulting department, starting July 2023.

Deloitte: Inflexible Work Schedule, Main Reason Behind Women's Decision To Change Jobs The lack of flexibility in working hours is among the main reasons why women left their employer in the last year and the main cause cited by those who currently want to change jobs, as per the Deloitte Women @ Work 2023 survey conducted (...)

Broker Goldring Revenue Shrinks 25% To RON5.6M In 2022 Brokerage firm Goldring, one of the largest brokers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted about RON5.6 million revenue in 22%, 24.6% lower than 2021’s RON7.4 million, Finance Ministry data show.

 


