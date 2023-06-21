Andrzej Wronski appointed to lead P3’s business in Romania as managing director

Andrzej Wronski appointed to lead P3's business in Romania as managing director. Andrzej Wronski, Group Head of Asset Management for P3 Logistic Parks, will be taking over the role of Managing Director for P3 Romania starting July 1, the company announced. He replaces Sinziana Pardhan, who decided to step down after six years of running P3 operations in the country. P3 is (...)