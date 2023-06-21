Bill to protect Bucharest’s surrounding forests gets unanimous approval from Senate committees

Bill to protect Bucharest’s surrounding forests gets unanimous approval from Senate committees. The draft bill aiming to protect the forests in Ilfov, the county surrounding Bucharest, received unanimous approval from three expert committees of the Romanian Senate on June 20. Next, the legislation will go to the Senate for debates and a vote. Initially submitted to the Parliament by MPs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]