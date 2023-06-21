OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea

OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea. OMV Petrom and Romgaz, the largest gas producers in Romania, have greenlit plans to develop commercial natural gas fields in the Neptun Deep block in the Romanian Black Sea. The first production is estimated for 2027. Production at the plateau will be approximately 8 bcm annually (~140,000 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]