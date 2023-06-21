Romanian Parliament adopts bill establishing National Museum of Roma History and Culture
Jun 21, 2023
Romanian Parliament adopts bill establishing National Museum of Roma History and Culture.
The Chamber of Deputies has adopted a bill establishing the National Museum of Roma History and Culture in Romania. The legislative initiative is now awaiting promulgation by the president and is set to become law. The legislative proposal establishes the National Museum of Roma History and (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]