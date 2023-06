Primark opens second store in Bucharest in AFI Cotroceni shopping mall

Primark opens second store in Bucharest in AFI Cotroceni shopping mall. International fashion retailer Primark opened a second store in Romania, in the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall in Bucharest. Located on the first floor of the mall, the new location welcomed its first customers on June 20. With an investment of EUR 10 million in the new store and 250 new jobs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]