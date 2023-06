Broker Goldring Revenue Shrinks 25% To RON5.6M In 2022

Broker Goldring Revenue Shrinks 25% To RON5.6M In 2022. Brokerage firm Goldring, one of the largest brokers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted about RON5.6 million revenue in 22%, 24.6% lower than 2021’s RON7.4 million, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]