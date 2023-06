Ioan Bindea Appointed CEO Of Roca Industry For A Three-Year Term

Ioan Bindea Appointed CEO Of Roca Industry For A Three-Year Term. Roca Industry Holding (ROC1.RO), which owns stake in several do-it-yourself (DIY) and building material companies, announced on Wednesday (June 21) in a stock market report that its Board of Directors decided on June 20 to appoint Ioan-Adrian Bindea, Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]