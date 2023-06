SIF Muntenia Changes Name To Bedrock Investment Group

SIF Muntenia Changes Name To Bedrock Investment Group. SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) has informed the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its shareholders' decision to approve the change of the company's name from Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia SA to Bedrock Investment Group SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]