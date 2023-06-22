Romania’s High Court rules fugitive businessman Popoviciu should be re-judged

Romania's High Court rules fugitive businessman Popoviciu should be re-judged. Romania's High Court (ICCJ) on June 21 "permanently suspended" the seven-year jail sentence against fugitive Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu, given in 2017 for illegal appropriation of 224ha in the northern part of Bucharest. The case will be re-judged, Digi24 reported. The High Court (...)