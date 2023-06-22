Romanian mineral water bottler Perla Harghitei pours EUR 5 mln in new equipment

Perla Harghitei, one of the largest bottlers of natural mineral waters in Romania, aims to reach a turnover of over RON 148 million (EUR 30 mln) this year, 18% more compared to 2022, and it plans to invest EUR 5 mln in its factory. "We have already started implementing an investment project (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]