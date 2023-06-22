Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica opens new factory after EUR 7 mln investments

Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica announced the launch of a new production unit following an investment of EUR 7 million. The new factory, located in Ovidiu, Constanta County, is the company's ninth manufacturing unit and the first in the South-East of the country. The new factory will (...)