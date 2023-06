Romanian Chimcomplex approves dividend and buy-back scheme

Romanian Chimcomplex approves dividend and buy-back scheme. The Romanian chemical plant Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC) announced in a note to investors that its shareholders approved the distribution of dividends of RON 27 million (EUR 5.4 million) from the RON 263 million net profit achieved in the financial year 2022, resulting in a gross yield of 0.5% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]