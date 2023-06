OMV Petrom sues Romania at arbitration court over Offshore Law

OMV Petrom sues Romania at arbitration court over Offshore Law. OMV Petrom filed this year with the International Court of Arbitration in Paris a complaint against the Romanian state related to the regulations regarding the trading of the Black Sea natural gas, government sources told G4Media.ro. The complaint is also directed against Romgaz Black Sea (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]