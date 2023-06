Abatorul Peris 2022 Turnover Up 11% To RON343.8M YOY

Abatorul Peris 2022 Turnover Up 11% To RON343.8M YOY. Abatorul Peris, a business owned by Jabbar Kanani, the founder of Agricover, ended 2022 with RON343.8 million turnover, up 11% from 2021, with losses widening from RON12 million in 2021 to RON17 million in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]