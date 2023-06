Fashion Retailer Peek & Cloppenburg Expands to Craiova and Iasi; Set to Reach 10 Stores in Romania

Fashion Retailer Peek & Cloppenburg Expands to Craiova and Iasi; Set to Reach 10 Stores in Romania. German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will open two new units in Romania this autumn, in Craiova and Iasi. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]