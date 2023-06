Homplex Expects RON40M Revenues in 2023, Up 25% YOY

Homplex Expects RON40M Revenues in 2023, Up 25% YOY. Bogdan Panainte, CEO and founder of Homplex, a Romanian producer of thermostats and gas detectors, forecasts RON40 million revenues this year, 25% higher than in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]