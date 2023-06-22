Romanian students claim three gold, two silver medals at European Physics Olympiad

Romanian students ended the 7th European Physics Olympiad (EUPhO) with exceptional results, winning three gold and two silver medals. The competition took place in Hanover, Germany, from June 16 to 20. According to the Ministry of Education, this is the best result the Romanian team obtained (...)