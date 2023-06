BCR, Banca Transilvania and OTP Bank Are Romania’s Most Digitalized Banks

BCR, Banca Transilvania and OTP Bank Are Romania’s Most Digitalized Banks. BCR, controlled by Austria’s group Erste, Romania’s second largest bank by assets, comes third in the international ranking of the most competitive banks in terms of digitalization, with 6.81 points (out of 10), reveals banking report FinnoScore, which analyzed 234 commercial banks of 24 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]