Romanian developer team unveils ad-free monetized social media platform

Romanian developer team unveils ad-free monetized social media platform. A team of Romanian developers has created LUIVE, a social media platform that helps content creators share their content and earn revenue from views. The alpha version of the platform was launched in sandbox mode in early 2020 and the beta version was released in September 2020. With over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]