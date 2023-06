U21 Euro: Romania’s national football team loses 0-3 to Spain

U21 Euro: Romania's national football team loses 0-3 to Spain. The Romanian under-21 national football team was defeated on Wednesday evening, June 21, at home, with a score of 0-3, by Spain. The goals were scored by Alex Baena '55, Miranda '62, and Sergio Gomez '90+5. The match took place within Group B of the European Championship, and over 21,000 fans