Banca Transilvania leases 10,000 sqm in Globalworth office building in Bucharest
Jun 22, 2023
Banca Transilvania leases 10,000 sqm in Globalworth office building in Bucharest.
Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest bank by assets, signed a lease agreement with office investor Globalworth for a space of 10,000 sqm in the Green Court A building in the Floreasca-Barbu Văcărescu area in Bucharest. According to Globalworth, the agreement highlights one of the largest office (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]