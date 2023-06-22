Banca Transilvania leases 10,000 sqm in Globalworth office building in Bucharest

Banca Transilvania leases 10,000 sqm in Globalworth office building in Bucharest. Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest bank by assets, signed a lease agreement with office investor Globalworth for a space of 10,000 sqm in the Green Court A building in the Floreasca-Barbu Văcărescu area in Bucharest. According to Globalworth, the agreement highlights one of the largest office (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]