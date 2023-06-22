Romanian football club Dinamo targets over EUR 1.9 mln financing on SeedBlink

Romanian football club Dinamo targets over EUR 1.9 mln financing on SeedBlink. Red&White Management SA (RWM), the majority shareholder of Romanian football club Dinamo 1948, launched a public funding round through SeedBlink, intending to raise more than EUR 1.94 million. Added to the amounts already committed by the anchor investors, the funding would reach a total of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]