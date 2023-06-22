Romanian IT group AROBS launches AROBS Polska, after the completion of the transaction with SYDERAL Polska



Romanian IT group AROBS launches AROBS Polska, after the completion of the transaction with SYDERAL Polska.

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, launches AROBS Polska following the successful acquisition of a 94% majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. AROBS Polska has a team of over 30 specialists in developing products and (...)