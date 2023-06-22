Western allies eye Romania as training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s

Western allies eye Romania as training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s. Several Western countries are reportedly looking at Romania to serve as a training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16 fighter jets. “Romania is one of the sites that the coalition is looking at for hosting training in,” said a Western official cited by Politico, along with a current and a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]