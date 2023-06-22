 
Romaniapress.com

June 22, 2023

Western allies eye Romania as training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s
Jun 22, 2023

Western allies eye Romania as training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16s.

Several Western countries are reportedly looking at Romania to serve as a training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16 fighter jets. “Romania is one of the sites that the coalition is looking at for hosting training in,” said a Western official cited by Politico, along with a current and a (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Listing, Largest Deal on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Gets Underway Hidroelectrica, the last unlisted energy “pearl” part of the Romanian state’s portfolio, comes in front of investors at the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a valuation ranging between RON42.3 billion and RON50.4 billion, namely between 8.6 times and 10.2 times the net profit registered in the past (...)

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Set to Focus on Acquisitions and Expansion The footprint of dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, developed by doctor Ionut Leahu 12 years ago, will expand via acquisitions until the end of 2023 and greenfield expansion subsequently, after Regina Maria network took over 51% of the (...)

Daw Benta Aims to Invest RON3.9M in 2023 Mures-based construction materials producer Daw Benta plans new investments in production and warehousing capacities. For 2023, it has a RON3.9 million budget.

Euractiv: EU institutions prepare to admit Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen this year European institutions are preparing to admit Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen this year, first with air borders in October, followed by the abolition of land border controls by January 1, according to sources familiar with the developments quoted by Euractiv. Recent developments in Bulgaria (...)

Romania, Moldova protest Russian official's claim on possible bombing of bridge The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, was urgently summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration following the statements of the so-called "governor" of Kherson (a region in Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia), Vladimir Saldo, that the (...)

Eurostat: Romania's expenditure is high but skewed towards non-durables Romania’s actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita, which measures the volume of real expenditure per capita, per category of expenditures, reached 88% of the EU average in 2022 – up 10pp from only three years ago in 2019, according to the latest data published by Eurostat. This is 5pp (...)

Romania seeks to enforce cost-plus pricing model for staple goods Romania’s government drafted and is set to publish on June 26 a bill with the end of capping the markups of food processing firms and retailers for some staple goods with the aim of curbing inflation. It is among the first priorities announced by the new prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (Social (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |