Night of Museums event holds first edition in Romanian villages in September
Jun 22, 2023
For the first time in Romania, the popular Night of Museums event will hold an edition in local villages in September, the National Museums Network (RNMR) announced. Scheduled for September 2, the event will offer the public cultural activities and educational programs in various spaces with (...)
