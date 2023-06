AirConnect starts operating flights from Timisoara to Romanian seaside

AirConnect starts operating flights from Timisoara to Romanian seaside. Airline company AirConnect has started operating summer flights to the Romanian seaside, connecting Romania’s westernmost city of Timisoara to the Constanta Airport. Flights are available every Thursday and Sunday, from June 22 to September 17. Flight tickets can already be purchased on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]