MMM Autoparts Reaches Over EUR43M In Turnover In 2022 With Its Turda Factory

MMM Autoparts Reaches Over EUR43M In Turnover In 2022 With Its Turda Factory. MMM Autoparts, a producer of hoses for the automotive industry and the local subsidiary of Spain’s MMM Group, reported a turnover of almost RON215 million (EUR43.6 million) for 2022, up 22.6% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]