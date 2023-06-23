Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica

Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) endorsed on June 22 the Prospectus filed by a syndicate of banks on behalf of Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) for the initial public offering (IPO) of a stake of up to 17.34% put up for sale by Fondul Proprietatea. Probably the most important event (...)