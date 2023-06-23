 
June 23, 2023

Euractiv: EU institutions prepare to admit Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen this year.

European institutions are preparing to admit Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen this year, first with air borders in October, followed by the abolition of land border controls by January 1, according to sources familiar with the developments quoted by Euractiv. Recent developments in Bulgaria (...)

