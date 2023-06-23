Hidroelectrica Listing, Largest Deal on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Gets Underway

Hidroelectrica Listing, Largest Deal on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Gets Underway. Hidroelectrica, the last unlisted energy “pearl” part of the Romanian state’s portfolio, comes in front of investors at the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a valuation ranging between RON42.3 billion and RON50.4 billion, namely between 8.6 times and 10.2 times the net profit registered in the past (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]