European Games 2023: Ștefan Comănescu wins first medal for Romania in Poland. Ștefan Comănescu grabbed the first medal for Romania at the European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023 on Thursday, June 22. He won bronze in the karate competition - men's kumite 67 kg category. "Ștefan's bronze is the first medal for Romanian karate at the European Games and the first success in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]