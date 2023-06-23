Bucharest ranked 99th best city in the world to live in, Vienna takes number one



Vienna, the capital of Austria, has once again topped the list of the world's best cities to live in, according to the Global Liveability Index 2023 report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Bucharest, ranked 99th, joined the top 100 best cities to live in after climbing 20 places. (...)