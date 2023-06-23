Luxury resort on the Romanian coastline expands with EUR 3 mln balneo and treatment centre

Luxury resort on the Romanian coastline expands with EUR 3 mln balneo and treatment centre. Real estate developer Novum Invest announced a new phase of expansion by opening a balneo and treatment centre within the Novum by the Sea luxury complex in Olimp, on the Romanian seacoast. The investment in the new MedSPA centre was EUR 3 million. "This is a step forward in Novum by the Sea's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]