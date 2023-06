Festival dedicated to the Romanian ie takes place in Bucharest

Festival dedicated to the Romanian ie takes place in Bucharest. IEsc, an urban, contemporary, Romanian festival dedicated to the ie, the traditional Romanian blouse, takes place from June 23 to 25 at CREART in Bucharest. To mark the day of the ie, celebrated on June 24, Bucharest hosts a festival that will include an exhibition by Art Safari showcasing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]