EIB announces new EUR 675 mln financing for Romanian development, small businesses

EIB announces new EUR 675 mln financing for Romanian development, small businesses. The European Investment Bank (EIB) recently announced new financing worth EUR 675 million for transportation, urban development, and small businesses in Romania, at an event held at the BNR Arena. “'Considering the progress that the country's economy has made in the last 30 years, I am proud (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]