Retail Investors Put In Orders For RON382M Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares In First Day Of IPO



Small investors put in orders to buy 3.4 million shares of Hidroelectrica on June 23, the first day of the company’s IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, spending RON382 million (at a price of RON112/share) or EUR77 million in a matter of (...)