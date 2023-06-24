Starting July 6, traffic will open on the short section of the bridge over the Danube from Braila! Minister Sorin Grindeanu was at the construction site yesterday!



Starting July 6, traffic will open on the short section of the bridge over the Danube from Braila! Minister Sorin Grindeanu was at the construction site yesterday!.

Starting July 6, traffic will open on the short section of the bridge over the Danube from Braila! Minister Sorin Grindeanu was at the construction site yesterday! From 7 July, the bridge will be open 24 hours a day on weekends only and during the week only during the (...)