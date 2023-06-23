LIVE: Hidroelectrica’s public offer has started. A single investor took 500,000 shares for 56 million lei. So far, in almost four hours, subscriptions are 180 million lei



Offer highlights: The indicative price range for the Offer has been set at between RON 94 and RON 112 per Offer Share (...)