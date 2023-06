Three Tenors in Concert at Sala Radio on June 26th

Three Tenors in Concert at Sala Radio on June 26th. Three Tenors in Concert at Sala Radio on June 26th The National Tour “Three Tenors” featuring Andrei Fermeșanu, Andrei Apreotesei and Florin Guzgă concludes in Bucharest on the stage of Sala Radio on Monday, June 26th, at 7:00 PM, accompanied by the Metropolitan Orchestra Bucharest conducted by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]