Almost one in ten adults in the world and Romania identify as LGBT+.

On average, the identification of the adult population as LGBT+ is 9% both globally and in Romania, according to an Ipsos survey covering 30 countries. In countries included in the study, 3% of adults identify as lesbian or gay, 4% as bisexual, 1% as pansexual or omnisexual, and 1% as (...)