Nuclearelectrica and KHNP Sign EPC Contract For Completion Of Europe’s First Tritium Removal Facility At Cernavoda NPP. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) signed today, June 27, 2023, in Seoul, Republic of Korea, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the completion of Europe’s first Tritium Removal Facility (CTRF) at Cernavoda (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]